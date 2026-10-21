Could congestion pricing come to Boston? Mayor Wu looks to NYC

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said her team has reached out to New York City to learn more about congestion pricing.

New York City introduced the tax on vehicles driving into the city in 2025.

Passenger and small commercial vehicles entering what is deemed a “congestion zone” pay $9 daily to enter during peak periods. Peak periods are in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Trucks and buses pay between $14.40 and $21.60. Motorcyclists pay $4.50.

The plan generated over half a billion dollars for New York City, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Funds made from the plan were used to fund transit projects.

It led to an 11% reduction in traffic.

Wu spoke with the MBTA Advisory Board on Tuesday about finding a way to increase funding for the T.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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