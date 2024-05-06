Convicted child killer Adam Montgomery to be sentenced this week for murder of daughter, Harmony

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Convicted child killer Adam Montgomery is scheduled to be sentenced this week for the murder of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Montgomery, 34, who will be sentenced on Thursday, faces a sentence of 35 years to life in prison. Members of Harmony’s family are expected to testify at the sentence hearing.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in February in the death of his young daughter. Montgomery attended only one day of his murder trial, and he wasn’t present when jurors returned their verdict.

Last month, a New Hampshire superior court judge ordered Montgomery to appear at his sentencing, after the convicted killer had requested to be excused from attending his sentencing hearing on May 9.

In March, the state asked the court to compel Montgomery to attend his sentencing.

Investigators believe Harmony was killed in December 2019, nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, testified that the girl’s body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.

Her body has never been found.

