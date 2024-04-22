Convicted child killer Adam Montgomery ordered by judge to appear at sentencing

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In a ruling filed on Friday, a New Hampshire superior court judge ordered that “all necessary steps” will be taken to ensure Adam Montgomery appears at his sentencing next month.

Judge Amy Messer denied Montgomery’s request to be excused from attending his sentencing hearing on May 9, citing that he “asserts no other factual basis for excusal” other than his contention he’s innocent on some of the charges and no legal basis for his excusal.

“Were the Court to accept the defendant’s request, it would be tantamount to excusing the defendant’s appearance simply because he did not wish to attend,” Messer’s ruling said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Missing Girl New Hampshire Defense attorney Caroline Smith displays a photograph of Kayla Montgomery, Adam Montgomery's estranged wife, to the jury during closing arguments in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Adam Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Jim Davis/AP)

Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, back in February.

Investigators believe Harmony was slain in December 2019, though she wasn’t reported missing for almost two years. Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, testified that the body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.

Members of Harmony’s family are expected to testify at the sentence hearing, according to court documents.

“The Office of the Hillsborough County Sheriff shall take all necessary steps to ensure the defendant’s timely appearance at his sentencing hearing scheduled on May 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm,” the ruling said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group