Controversial Mass. blogger known as ‘Turtleboy’ due in court for pretrial hearing

DEDHAM, Mass. — Aidan Kearney, the controversial Massachusetts blogger known as “Turtleboy,” is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a pretrial hearing.

Kearney was indicted in December 2023 on 16 charges including intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and picketing a witness in connection with the Karen Read murder case.

Investigators later alleged that Read entered into an agreement with Kearney “by providing information, photography, material relative to her criminal defense, and editorial oversight of blog posts and videos intended to harass, intimidate, and cause emotional harm.”

Kearney, a Holden resident, has been an outspoken advocate of the “Free Karen Read” movement.

Read is accused of running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard outside the home of another police officer in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision.

Kearney says he’s being targeted for his reporting and activism in the Read case and argues that his First Amendment rights are being violated.

In late February, Kearney was indicted on additional charges of witness intimidation and wiretapping in connection with an encounter he had with a Medfield woman.

Read’s murder case went to trial last week. Nineteen jurors are seated and opening statements are expected next week.

