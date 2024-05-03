Stolen street signs being sold for scrap in West Boylston, police say

Police are asking for help after over 50 street signs were recently stolen in West Boylston and nearby communities.

The West Boylston Police Department says they believe 55 street signs were recently removed to be sold for scrap metal.

“The signs are being stolen late at night, and power tools are being used to remove the signs,” the West Boylston Police Department stated.

Anyone who may know something about the string of stolen street signs is asked to contact West Boylston Police Detective David Pupecki at 774-450-3510.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

