‘Turtleboy’ blogger faces new indictments for witness intimidation, wiretapping

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Norfolk County Grand Jury has issued two additional indictments to Aidan Kearney, the central Massachusetts blogger who calls himself ‘Turtleboy.’

The new indictments were unsealed Friday morning. Kearney faces one count of wiretapping and a new count of witness intimidation in connection with an encounter he had with a Medfield woman on Dec. 23rd, 2023.

The indictment says that Kearney willfully intimidated a witness with either the intent to, or “reckless disregard” for, “the fact that it may impede, obstruct, delay, prevent or otherwise interfere with a criminal” proceeding.

The new charges were made public just hours before Kearney’s scheduled hearing at Norfolk Superior Court where a judge is expected to determine if Kearney should remain in jail.

Kearney is currently being held without bail for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend. He is accused of going to her home after he learned she’d been summoned to testify in front of a grand jury, shoving her, and threatening her.

That incident occurred hours after Kearney was arraigned on 16 felony charges for intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and picketing a witness.

Kearney has been an outspoken advocate of the “Free Karen Read” movement in connection to the death of former Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe in Canton.

He says he’s being targeted for his reporting and activism in the Read case and argues that his First Amendment rights are being violated.

Read is accused of backing over her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, in Canton, MA, and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard.

She was charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Kearney has been accused of intimidating people the Norfolk County DA’s office has identified as witnesses in Read’s second-degree murder case.

Kearney’s lawyer did not immediately return a message left Friday morning.

