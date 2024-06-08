Construction worker hospitalized after falling from Boston church steeple

BOSTON — A construction worker was taken to the hospital after falling about 20 feet from a church steeple in Boston on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to 85 Seaverns Avenue in the city’s Jamaica Plain section just before 8:30 a.m. found a worker who had fallen from the top of the church steeple, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“Companies were able to safely treat, stabilize, and remove him,” Boston fire officials wrote in a post on X.

The construction worker, whose name hasn’t been made public, was hospitalized with injuries to his ribs and ankles.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is assisting with an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Around 8:30 this morning a High Angle Rescue for a construction worker who fell approximately 20 feet working at the top of the church steeple at 85 Seaverns Ave JP. Companies were able to safely treat, stabilize and remove him using Tower Ladder 10 from about 50 feet above. pic.twitter.com/89Uv1qzNN1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 8, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

