Construction worker dead after falling from scaffolding in Boston, police say

BOSTON — One person is dead after a fall at a construction site in Boston on Friday, authorities said.

A worker fell to their death in the area of 219 Tremont Street around 12:45 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The worker, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called to assist with the investigation.

The scene remains active at this time, according to police.

There were no additional details immediately available.

