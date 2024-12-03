Connecticut Sun to host Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever at TD Garden

One of the most popular players in women’s basketball is coming to Boston’s TD Garden.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will play against the Connecticut Sun at the home of the Celtics on July 15th.

The Sun will play the Fever in Indiana on May 30 and June 17 before the season series shifts to Boston and concludes at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on August 17.

Clark, the number one pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, led the league in assists and won Rookie of the Year as she guided Indiana to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Sun and Los Angeles Sparks played in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,156 in the first-ever WNBA game at the TD Garden last season.

Presale tickets for the game against the Fever in Boston this season will be on sale in the Connecticut Sun mobile app, and tickets for all regular season games will be available on Ticketmaster at a date to be announced.

