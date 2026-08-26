Connecticut man charged in connection with New Hampshire hit-and-run

CAMPTON, N.H. — A Connecticut driver was charged yesterday in relation to a hit-and-run that occurred in Campton.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 8, a car crashed into the historical watering trough at the intersection of Mad River Road and Route 175 in Campton’s Upper Village.

Damage to the historical watering trough in Campton's Upper Village (Campton, N.H. Police Department)

Following an investigation, Campton police found the car involved with the crash and identified the driver.

Christian Bayles, a 26-year-old from Fairfield, C.T., was arrested on a warrant and charged on Aug. 25.

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Christian Bayles (Campton, N.H. Police Department)

Bayles was charged with negligent driving, conduct after an accident and criminal mischief.

Following this arrest, he was released on personal recognizance. This is a pretrial option where a defendant is freed without posting bail, based on their promise to attend all required court dates.

Bayles is set to appear for arraignment in the 2nd Circuit Plymouth Court.

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