‘Complacency will be a problem’: How Logan Airport has transformed 25 years after the 9/11 attacks

BOSTON — Twenty-five years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the impact of that day continues to shape security operations at Boston Logan International Airport.

The two planes that struck the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 — American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 — both departed from Logan Airport within 15 minutes of each other before being hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists.

For Hank Shaw, Massport’s chief security officer, the memories of that day remain vivid.

Shaw was at Ground Zero in New York City following the attacks. A Massachusetts native, Shaw served as a U.S. Army officer and spent more than two decades with the FBI in Boston, where he helped investigate the 9/11 attacks.

“It’s amazing how quickly 25 years has passed,” Shaw said.

He said the lessons of Sept. 11 continue to drive every aspect of airport security.

“We can’t forget,” Shaw said. “We have to do everything we can day in and day out to make sure that event doesn’t happen again.”

One of the most significant changes since 9/11 has been the level of coordination between agencies responsible for keeping travelers safe.

Shaw said Massport begins every day with a security briefing involving local, state, and federal partners.

“We do it as a unified command,” Shaw said.

He added that close working relationships now exist among agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, and state intelligence centers.

“Close and trusting partnerships — that’s on the federal level on down,” Shaw said. “We’re all part of daily exchanges.”

Massport also works closely with investigative partners to assess potential threats and share intelligence in real time.

“That may be information coming from the FBI, that could be information we’re getting from the Commonwealth Fusion Center or regional intelligence center,” Shaw said.

Shaw said modern airport security relies heavily on intelligence gathering and threat assessment.

With Logan handling roughly 140,000 passengers and visitors on busy days, he said the airport must operate as though it is hosting a major event every day.

“It’s almost like a special event every day,” Shaw said.

That approach was tested this summer during high-profile events, including World Cup-related activities and America 250 celebrations.

“Complacency will be a problem,” he said.

Logan has also invested heavily in technology and employee training since the attacks.

State-of-the-art screening equipment is now used throughout the airport, and Logan was among the first airports in the nation to implement in-line baggage screening systems.

The airport also employs extensive camera surveillance and behavioral security teams that monitor activity throughout the terminals.

“It’s part of the culture — see something, say something,” Shaw said.

Employees across the airport receive ongoing training designed to identify potential threats and respond quickly to security concerns.

Months before the attacks in 2001, a retired FAA agent teamed up with a Boston 25 News investigative reporter and tested Logan’s security on camera for our viewers.

A station employee sitting in a wheelchair was waived through security without a search, and a suspicious device placed on them was not found. An X-ray-blocking bag and one locked with zip ties passed through security without being opened.

Boston 25’s findings were delivered to the FAA in May of 2001, but nothing changed.

Steps outside Terminal A sit a glass memorial honoring the passengers and crew members aboard the two flights that departed Logan on 9/11.

The memorial includes the manifests of both flights and serves as a reminder of the more than 150 lives lost on board.

Shaw said even the occasional delays travelers experience today are part of a broader effort to maintain security.

“If there is any type of bottleneck or holdup, there’s usually some reason behind it,” Shaw said.

As Logan marks 25 years since 9/11, airport officials say the combination of collaboration, intelligence sharing, advanced technology, and constant vigilance remains essential to preventing another tragedy.

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