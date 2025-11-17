Commuter Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes all northbound lanes of I-495

ANDOVER, Mass. — All lanes of a major highway in northern Massachusetts are closed due to a major vehicle crash.

Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News shortly before 6:30 p.m. that northbound travel lanes on Interstate 495 North near the border of Tewksbury and Andover were closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.

Andover firefighters are responding to the crash as well. Fire officials say multiple ambulances are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

