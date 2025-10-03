Commuter accused of shoving woman off MBTA bus reaches deal after new video of attack shown in court

BOSTON — A Boston commuter accused in connection with a forceful shove on an MBTA bus that sent a woman flying onto the concrete returned to court on Friday, where new video of the violent incident was played.

Luz Pineda, 32, appeared in Roxbury District Court for a pre-trial hearing, two weeks after she was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery on an elderly person.

Pineda entered into a plea agreement, which includes probation, two years of not riding the MBTA, three months of home confinement, anger management, and an order to stay away from the victim in this case.

A judge continued her case without a finding for two years.

This comes after a startling encounter caught on camera allegedly showed her delivering a violent push that sent the victim face-first onto the sidewalk on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 8. Video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Officers responding to an MBTA bus that was parked at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Warren Street found a 63-year-old woman on the ground near the bus suffering from an eye laceration.

In court on Friday, a video of the attack from a new angle was played. Transit police say it shows Pineda pushing the victim’s shopping cart off the bus before shoving the victim to the ground.

In the days that followed the alleged incident, prosecutors say Pineda tried to alter her appearance, but with the help of the public, Transit police identified and arrested Pineda.

The victim told investigators that she has no memory of the shove, possibly due to a concussion and broken blood vessels that she suffered in the incident.

Pineda’s attorney previously said that his client was transporting her 3-month-old child, who was born prematurely, home from an appointment a Boston’s Children’s Hospital when the incident on the bus unfolded.

Pineda’s attorney also argued that the victim was preventing his client from getting off the bus.

