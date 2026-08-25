Community mourns Worcester Police Officer Kurt Solomon as family gathers for wake services

Family members, fellow officers and the Worcester community are preparing to say a final goodbye to veteran Worcester Police Officer Kurt Solomon.

Officer Solomon spent more than three decades serving the Worcester community. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and father of two.

The investigation began last Tuesday when police responded to the couple’s Wildwood Avenue home and found Officer Solomon dead inside. Karen Solomon, 58, disappeared that same morning and prompted an extensive search that involved local, state and federal agencies.

That search came to an end on Monday near Fairlawn Rehab Hospital. Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier said two staff members from the facility discovered a deceased person in a wooded area behind the hospital. Police said a handgun was also found nearby.

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“Upon further examination, we believe this person to be Karen Solomon,” Saucier said during a news conference Monday.

Authorities are calling this case a tragic murder-suicide.

Barb Brunzell, with Call2Talk, says people grieving a murder-suicide loss may struggle to find others who understand what they are experiencing. “It’s a unique type of loss, but we all know that there is a lot of love surrounding this family,” Brunzell said. “We just want to make sure people have somewhere to turn to talk to others who have been through it.”

The Solomon family also released a statement Monday thanking the dozens of agencies and community members who helped during the search. “The nightmare of the past week has left our family heartbroken,” the Solomon family said.

They also expressed gratitude for the support they’ve received, saying in part, “For those in Massachusetts, and throughout the world, who have offered up prayers and sympathies, they have helped us through each minute of the day. Thank you for your basic human compassion.”

Officer Solomon’s funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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