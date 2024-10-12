Cohasset police searching for male who allegedly stole a $43,000 vehicle from a business

COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male in connection with a swindling incident.

According to police, the man allegedly swindled a Cohasset business out of a $43,000 vehicle. The vehicle in question is a white 2022 Audi SQ5 sport utility.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to email detectives at tips@cohassetpoliceMA.gov or call 781-383-1212

The stolen vehicle has not bee recovered and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group