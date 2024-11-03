Cohasset and Hingham police are on the search for two men after stealing a vehicle

Massachusetts — Cohasset and Hingham Police Departments are searching for two men who fled the Hingham Police Department in a stolen vehicle.

The two men were last seen near Jerusalem Road between West Corner and Lamberts Lane. Last night, police drones and K9 units were out on display, surveying the area.

According to the Cohasset Police Department’s X page, the suspects are no longer in the area and have left.

**UPDATE**

11:45pm - After an extensive search, it appears that the suspects have left the area. There is no known threat to public safety. As always, If you see something dial 9-1-1. — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) November 3, 2024

The police believe there is no threat to the public, and urge anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

