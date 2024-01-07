Clowder of bobcats spotted strolling through Pepperell backyard

PEPPERELL, Mass — These aren’t your everyday backyard cats.

Video sent to Boston 25 by viewer Eddie O’Rourke III captured what appears to be a group of bobcats striding through a Pepperell backyard.

The group of lynxes, otherwise known as a “clowder” can be seen confidently striding outside the patio.

Bobcats are the only wild cat found in Massachusetts and are most frequently seen in central and western portions of the Bay State.

“As carnivores, bobcats most commonly prey on medium-sized animals such as rabbits and hares but will eat mice, squirrels, skunks, opossums, muskrats, birds, and snakes,” reads the Mass.gov website. “Bobcats are shy, solitary, and generally elusive.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

