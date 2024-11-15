Citing infrastructure work, some Green Line services suspended for two weeks in December

Transit officials announced upcoming service changes on the Green, Fitchburg, Franklin, and Lowell lines for December.

Green Line service will be suspended between Park Street and Union Square as well as Medford/Tufts for 15 days starting December 6 to December 20, according to the MBTA.

During that time, officials say shuttle bus service will replace trains between North Station and Medford/Tufts. However, there will be no shuttle buses between North Station and Park Street and no shuttle bus service to Union Square.

The suspensions come as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program, which helps the transit system maintain its infrastructure and improve reliability, according to officials.

“The MBTA understands how these service changes affect riders’ daily travels during this period, but we are committed to improving your travels long term with more reliable, timely, and safe service,” a transit spokesperson wrote in a press release. “We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system.”

Other service changes for the month include:

Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line

Service will be suspended between Littleton/495 and Wachusett from December 6 to 8, and December 14 and 15. A diversion schedule has yet to be posted on the MBTA’s website.

Franklin Commuter Rail Line

Service will be suspended between Forge Park/495 and Readville the weekend of December 7. A diversion schedule has yet to be posted on the MBTA’s website.

Lowell Commuter Rail Line

Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between Anderson/Woburn and Lowell the weekend of December 14 to December 15.

For more information on the recent service changes, click here.

