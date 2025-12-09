Christmas inflatables shot at in New Hampshire

Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at Christmas inflatables early Tuesday morning in Bow, New Hampshire.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. on Risingwood Drive, police said.

Several inflatable holiday displays were allegedly hit by gunfire from the roadway, leading investigators to believe the shooter may have been inside a vehicle at the time.

The suspect could face charges including criminal mischief and reckless conduct with a firearm, according to police.

Residents on Risingwood Drive are being asked to review home surveillance footage from 1 to 2 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Matt Pratte at 603-223-3950 or submit an anonymous tip through the local crime tip line.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

