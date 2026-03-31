Man dead, woman critically injured after becoming trapped in New Hampshire house fire

TROY, N.H. — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after officials say they became trapped in a house fire in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a chimney fire that had extended to a porch at a home at 51 Morse Street in the Cheshire County town of Troy around 1:45 a.m. found heavy flames and learned two people were still inside, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Troy Fire Chief Mark Huntoon, and Troy Police Chief David Ellis Jr. said in a joint news release.

Firefighters rushed into the home and brought a 56-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman outside, where they received immediate medical care. The man was then rushed to Cheshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was last listed in critical condition.

Their names haven’t been released. An autopsy will be conducted by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

Officials noted pets also died in the fire.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

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