Children, staff at Manchester daycare center exposed to tuberculosis, DHHS says

MANCHESTER, NH — Children and staff at a Manchester daycare center have been exposed to tuberculosis, health officials say.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said an adult was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) and spent time at a childcare center in Manchester.

The individual is no longer in the childcare environment.

All staff and children’s families who may have been in contact with the individual have been notified.

DHHS said individuals exposed to the bacteria that causes TB will need follow-up with their healthcare providers to be evaluated for TB infection.

In addition, children under the age of 5 and people with weakened immune systems may need proactive treatment to prevent the progression of TB.

DHHS says they are working with the health department to identify other people with prolonged exposure.

DHHS and MHD have not identified any related tuberculosis infections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group