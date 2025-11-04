Child struck by school bus in Medway, arrest made at the scene

MEDWAY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a child was struck by a school bus on Tuesday morning in Medway.

According to police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Cassidy Lane and Legion Avenue at the Memorial-Burke School Complex.

The child who was struck was not seriously injured.

It is not known if anyone was on the bus or if other children were injured.

The town of Medway confirmed an arrest was made at the scene, unrelated to the cause of the crash itself.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

