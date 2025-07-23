Non-breathing child rushed to the hospital in Roxbury

BOSTON — A child was rushed to the hospital after they stopped breathing in Roxbury on Wednesday.

Boston police responded to a building on Mount Pleasure Avenue around 11:40 a.m. for a child who was not breathing.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Due to the age of the victim, and standard operating procedure, Homicide Detectives were requested to respond,” a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

An immediate update on the child’s condition was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group