Child riding skateboard hospitalized after being struck by car in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle, Taunton police say.

Around 4:47 PM, members of both the Taunton Police and Fire Departments were called to Cottage and State Street to respond to reports of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Once there, crews found the juvenile, a boy, who was suffering serious injuries. According to police, the child was riding his skateboard before colliding with a car driven by a 35-year-old Taunton woman.

The child was transported to a local hospital, and the driver remained on scene, cooperating with authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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