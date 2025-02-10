Child hospitalized after getting leg trapped in snowblower in New England town

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A child was taken to the hospital after their leg got stuck in a snowblower after a weekend storm moved through New England.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a juvenile with their leg trapped in a snowblower in South Berwick, Maine, around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday found a child lying in front of the snow removal machine with their leg stuck in the auger, according to the South Berwick Fire Department.

Crews worked for about 20 minutes to free the child, who was taken to Wentworth Douglas Hospital.

Firefighters noted that the child avoided “major” injuries, but issued a safety reminder to the public.

“This serves as an important reminder that children and snowblowers do not mix! Please keep children, pets, and other bystanders away from power equipment when in use,” the department wrote in a news release.

There were no additional details available.

