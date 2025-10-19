Child dead after two-car crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A child is dead after a crash in Taunton on Saturday.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney, around 7:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision in front of 400 Broadway (Route 138).

Upon arrival, they found a head-on crash involving a white Chevy van and a blue Toyota RAV4 SUV.

The white van, which was traveling northbound in the correct lane, was occupied by four adult males. None of them were injured and all remained on scene.

The Toyota RAV4, driven by a 25-year-old woman, appeared to have collided with the van, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition. Her two young children were also in the vehicle.

A nearly 2-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 5-year-old girl was transported to an out-of-state trauma center and is reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation remains ongoing, and additional information is not being released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

