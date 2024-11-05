Child on a bike struck by vehicle in Natick, hospitalized, police say

NATICK, Mass. — A Natick child riding their bike was hospitalized on Tuesday after being hit by an SUV.

Police say the child was struck in the area of East Central and Grant Street around 1:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the juvenile to a Boston hospital, where their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The SUV driver, a Natick resident, remained on scene.

According to authorities, neither speed, alcohol, or drug impairment were contributing facts in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Natick Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

