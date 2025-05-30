Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant in Massachusetts next week

HUDSON, Mass. — A national quick-service restaurant chain known for its signature chicken sandwiches and hospitality is opening a new restaurant in Massachusetts next week.

Chick-fil-A‘s new eatery is located at 4A Highland Commons East in Hudson. It will open its doors on Thursday, June 5.

It’s one of seven new restaurants opening in Massachusetts this year, followed by five to eight more expected restaurants by the end of 2027.

The new Chick-fil-A is set to serve guests Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, catering, and mobile ordering options.

Patriot Place in Foxboro is gearing up to welcome a Chick-fil-A location in the fall.

The new restaurants planned for Massachusetts will be a mix of locally owned and licensed locations and will collectively create an estimated 1,600 jobs for residents across the Bay State, according to Chick-fil-A.

In addition to Hudson and Foxboro, Chick-fil-A said Bay Staters can anticipate new restaurants in Danvers, Hudson, Worcester, East Springfield, West Springfield, Somerset, Dartmouth, and in Boston at South Station and Logan International Airport by the end of 2027.

There are already 19 Chick-fil-A locations in Massachusetts.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group