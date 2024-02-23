Chelsea man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash in Charlestown

BOSTON — A Chelsea man is facing charges after being arrested on a warrant in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in December 2023, police said Friday.

Jaydon A. Colon, 22, was arrested on Carter Street in Chelsea Friday morning on a warrant from Charlestown District Court for charges including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, a Boston police spokesperson said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Dexter and Alford streets just after 3 a.m. on December 18 found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

Video from the scene showed investigators gathering evidence as wind-driven rain lashed the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

