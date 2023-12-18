Boston police investigating after pedestrian killed in Charlestown hit-and-run crash

BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Charlestown near the Encore Boston Harbor early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Dexter and Alford streets just after 3 a.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene, police noted. There was no immediate word on the make or model.

Charlestown crash

Video from the scene showed investigators gathering evidence as wind-driven rain lashed the area.

Alford Street is currently closed at Sullivan Square, while traffic coming into Charlestown from Everett remains open.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

