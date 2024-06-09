Cheers Bar & Hampshire House to celebrate 55 years in business

BOSTON — Internationally recognized Cheers Bar & Hampshire House will celebrate 55 Years in business on Monday, June 10.

Hampshire House Owner Thomas A. Kershaw will be joined by City Councilor Ed Flynn, New England Council President Jim Brett and other city leaders to to give “cheers” to Kershaw for over 5 decades of being in business.

The celebration will take place at the Hampshire House on Beacon Hill beginning at 11 a.m.

On June 10, 1969, Kershaw at the age of 30 purchased The Hampshire House Mansion. Over the past half-century, Hampshire House has been a beloved mainstay for Bostonian celebrations and draws tourists from around the world.

Hampshire House is also home to the Bull + Finch Pub which became the inspiration for the the iconic TV series Cheers in 1981.

