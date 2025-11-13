Check your (old) tickets! Unclaimed Powerball prize won in Mass. days away from expiring

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Lottery is urging players to check their tickets because an unclaimed $50,000 Powerball prize is set to expire.

The winning ticket was purchased for the Nov. 20, 2024, drawing at New Capital Farms Convenience Store on Boston Post Road in Marlboro.

The winning numbers were 16-30-60-62-64, with a Powerball of 25. The ticket was a Quic Pic play.

If left unclaimed, the ticket will expire on Thursday, Nov. 20, and the prize will become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers located in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Each play costs $2, and players select five numbers from 1 to 69 plus a Powerball number from 1 to 26. Matching the first five numbers wins $1 million, while matching four numbers plus the Powerball earns $50,000.

