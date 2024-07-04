Charlestown woman facing arson charges after house fire

BOSTON — Police arrested a woman accused of intentionally setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Katherine Cox, 34, of Charlestown, is charged with arson of a dwelling and burning personal property.

Crews responding to 4 Meade Street at 3:14 p.m. for a report of a fire found active flames upon arrival, according to Boston Police. Officers blocked off nearby streets so firefighters could extinguish the blaze.

Investigators determined that Cox intentionally set the fire. It is unclear if the home belonged to Cox or if she had a connection to the residence.

She will be arraigned in Charlestown District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

