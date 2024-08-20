Channing Tatum visits Salem Witch Trial sites

SALEM, Mass. — Magic Mike recently took in some witchy Massachusetts sights.

Channing Tatum and his family were treated, not tricked, to a three-day tour of the Salem Witch Trial sites, Witch City Walking Tours posted on social media.

The tour was specifically designed for Tatum’s 11-year-old daughter who is very interested in Halloween and witchcraft.

The trip included stops at several historical sites linked to the Salem witch trials, a private tarot card reading and a shop for crystals.

“These guests could not have been nicer and were so down to heart,” Witch City Walking Tours wrote on Facebook. “Wish we could’ve spent more time with these wonderful guests! It was an exhausting three days but also incredibly rewarding!!”

