Changing of the guard: Dracut Fire Department swears in new chief

DRACUT, Mass. — The Dracut Fire Department officially swore in Michael Cunha as the next Department Chief on Monday, October 28.

Chief Cunha is an 18-year veteran of the department, being hired back in 2006. Cunha worked his way through the ranks, being promoted to Lieutenant in 2015, and to Captain in 2016.

The ceremony was on Monday as Cunha was sworn in by Town Clerk Jayne Boissonneault, alongside town officials and fellow firefighters. In a speech, Chief Cunha thanked his wife, Jill Cunha, Chief Patterson, and all the firefighters in the department for their support and confidence.

“As your Fire Chief, I’m dedicated to fostering a culture of safety, innovation and teamwork,” Chief Cunha said after his swearing-in. “We face many challenges, from increasing demands on our service to the need for ongoing training and support. We will face these challenges head-on and together. We have a great group of firefighters and a solid core of officers that I look forward to working with.”

Shortly after the ceremony concluded, former Department Chief Richard Patterson bid farewell. Chief Richard Patterson retired on Wednesday from a nearly 40-year career in EMS and the fire service.

Chief Patterson began his career as an EMT for Baystate Ambulance in 1986. He became a firefighter for Dracut Fire Department in December 1988, becoming a full-time firefighter in March 1995. He worked his way through the ranks, being promoted to Lieutenant in 2000, Captain in 2002, and Deputy Chief in 2002. In September 2021, Patterson was officially sworn in as Chief of the Department

Throughout his tenure, he was able to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Health Education and an Associate’s degree in Fire Science.

At a retirement party a few days later, Lt. Shane O’Donnell, president of the Dracut Firefighters Union, said the department made quantum leaps under Chief Patterson. Lt. O’Donnell credited Patterson for maintaining a strong relationship with labor throughout his tenure: “We have enacted organizational changes that saw our department create 24-hour incident command for the first time in the department’s history,” said Lt. O’Donnell. “We have seen a large influx of vehicle replacements and apparatus purchases that have been a multimillion dollar investment into our department. We have sustained the highest level of staffing on apparatus on a day-to-day basis that this department has ever seen.”

Chief Patterson thanked his family, including his wife, and his two sons, who are firefighters in Salem, N.H. and Lowell. He encouraged Chief Cunha to reach out to retired chiefs anytime he needed advice or support.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to have served the residents of Dracut and the Dracut Fire Department for 36 years,” said Chief Patterson. “It was a great ride with a great group of people. Under the leadership of Chief Cunha, the department will continue to provide top-notch services for the community.”

