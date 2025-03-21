‘CEOs do not save lives’: State physicians rally for state action to cap CEO salaries

BOSTON — Attending and resident physicians from all over Massachusetts gathered for a picket rally outside Boston hospitals.

Over 300 physicians gathered to address the large, inflated salaries of hospital execs, sparked by the recent surge in layoffs from Mass General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) while their CEO, Anne Klibanski, earns $6 million a year.

Among the supporters were Councilmember Fitzgerald, who publicly expressed solidarity with the healthcare workers’ cause, Hessann Farooqi with Boston Climate Action Network, Darlene Lambo with Greater Boston Labor Council, and Katie Murphy, President of Massachusetts Nurses Association

The rallies aim to bring attention to legislative proposals S.899 and H.1398, which seek to cap healthcare CEOs’ salaries at 50x their lowest-paid employee’s.

At this time, Kibanski currently brings in 193x the lowest salary of an MGB worker.

Physicians also argue that directing some of that pay to things like patient care, staffing enhancements, and essential hospital resources for a more suitable hospital.

“These layoffs seem to target those who reached the top of their pay scales. But what are the tops of these pay scales? These employees’ salaries were fractions of what the highest-paid MGB executives make,” said Dr. Dale Davis, a resident physician at BWH. “This frank unfairness is angering. Time to stand up for our unceremoniously fired colleagues, to stand up for patient care. We WILL make this better!”

Tons of frontline doctors struggle to make basic living requirements, while the top healthcare executives in Mass. collectively make upwards of $15 million.

“Let me be clear: CEOs do not save lives. We do. All of us at the hospital do,” said Dr. Tom Ituarte, a resident physician at MGH. “CEOs do not stay up all night in the ICU, making split-second decisions that determine whether a patient lives or dies. We do. CEOs do not carry the weight of an understaffed and broken hospital system on their backs while still trying to provide the best possible care. We do.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

