Central Massachusetts sees its first snow fall of the season

Worcester, Mass. — On Friday, November 29, Worcester got its first taste of snow, with a slight dusting that coated the city and many surrounding areas.

It was not enough to measure, but the “trace” snowfall, denoted by the National Weather Service, marks the first since before the summer.

To this point, it has been a mild fall, as Worcester typically sees its first tenth-of-an-inch of snow by November 18; The city still awaits this milestone.

The upcoming cold patter will look to build on this, but the month of November still wraps up, well below the average of 3 inches for the fifth time in 6 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

