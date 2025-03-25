Celtics star Jayson Tatum leaves game against Kings after taking hard foul

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/Boston 25) — Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is optimistic that star Jayson Tatum won’t be out long after leaving Monday’s game late in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings after taking a hard foul and injuring his right ankle.

Tatum was leading the Celtics in scoring when he got hurt. The six-time All-Star made a contested 3-pointer and was fouled by Kings 6-foot-11 center Domantas Sabonis, who was called for a Flagrant 1 foul. Tatum’s right foot landed on Sabonis’ foot and the veteran forward immediately dropped to the floor.

“He seems to be doing OK,” Mazzulla said. “I didn’t see the play but they made the right call. Fortunate that he was able to shoot the free throws. (He’s) taking care of it right now.

Jayson Tatum was helped to the locker room after landing on Domantas Sabonis’ foot.



Sabonis also received a flagrant 1.



Tatum remained down for several moments while being examined by Celtics’ staff. He was helped to the bench then returned to make one of two free throws to give the Celtics a 79-68 lead with 3:35 left in the third. He then left for the locker room.

After the game Tatum, who finished with 25 points, limped gingerly through the Celtics locker room but was not made available to reporters.

“I literally just asked him how he was doing and he said, ‘OK,’” Mazzulla said. “He’ll do anything and everything to make sure he gets better.”

Sabonis apologized about the play when asked after the game about Tatum’s injury.

“I feel horrible. I’ve had a crazy month myself, personally, and you never want that to happen,” Sabonis said via NBA reporter Brenden Nunes. “So, I apologize.”

The Celtics defeated the Kings 113-95, marking their sixth consecutive win.

