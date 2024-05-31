Celtics NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, things to know for each

BOSTON — The 2024 NBA Finals matchup is set: The Boston Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks for this year’s title.

Dallas eliminated Minnesota on Thursday night, winning 124-103 to finish off a 4-1 victory in the Western Conference finals.

Boston’s spot was clinched Monday night after the Celtics beat Indiana 108-105 to cap a 4-0 series in the East.

Kyrie Irving is returning to Boston and this will be Luka Doncic’s first trip to the title round and Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are getting another chance at a ring.

The matchup is set to begin on Celtics’ home court on June 6.

The 2024 NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1:Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. in Boston

Game 2: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. in Boston

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas

Game 4: Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas

Game 5 (If necessary): Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. in Boston

Game 6 (If necessary): Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas

Game 7 (If necessary): Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. in Boston

This is Boston’s second time in the finals in the last three seasons, after falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games in 2022. Dallas is in the title round for the first time since winning the championship against Miami in 2011.

