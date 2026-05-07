Celebrating Mother’s Day at Bernadette on the North Shore

SALEM, Mass. — Mother’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re on the North Shore searching for a place to celebrate, consider visiting Bernadette in Salem.

The restaurant’s name is inspired by the French phrase “raison d’être,” meaning “reason for being,” and reflects the women who helped shape the owner’s story.

Bernadette is located at 65 Washington Street in Salem.

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