SOMERVILLE, Mass. — New video shows the moment police officers and good Samaritans rushed to lift a car off of a pedestrian who was left pinned following a crash in Somerville on Thursday morning.

Traffic camera video shared Friday by the Somerville Police Department showed the heroic act unfolding near a busy intersection at Broadway and McGrath Highway shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The officers and bystanders are seen on the video lifting the car onto two wheels, dragging it off the 58-year-old victim, and moving it to the side of the roadway.

“As you can see, officers, along with the help of a few bystanders, were able to lift the striking vehicle, and roll it off of the victim,” Somerville police said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

Caught on video: Police officers, bystanders lift car off pinned pedestrian after Somerville crash Somerville Police Department

The victim was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital after the crash. There was no immediate word on the severity of his injuries, but Somerville police said he was “still healing” and “it appears he will recover.”

Police didn’t say if the driver involved in the crash would face charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

