Caught in camera: Mass. troopers rescue distressed boater in water off Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers rushed to help a boater in distress off Day Boulevard in South Boston last week.

Body‑camera video released Monday shows troopers responding quickly after spotting a man struggling in the water on April 2.

On April 2, Troopers Bianca Lopes, Michael Casey, and Ilene Alves; assigned to the South Boston Barracks, responded to a call of a boater in the water along Day Boulevard in South Boston. Troopers were able to throw a rescue rope to the man in distress and keep him above water. pic.twitter.com/oqhRaRHKWq — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 6, 2026

Troopers Bianca Lopes, Michael Casey, and Ilene Alves threw the boater a rope to help keep his head above water as they worked to bring him to safety.

The man was eventually pulled from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

There were no additional details available.

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