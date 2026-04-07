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Caught in camera: Mass. troopers rescue distressed boater in water off Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers rushed to help a boater in distress off Day Boulevard in South Boston last week.

Body‑camera video released Monday shows troopers responding quickly after spotting a man struggling in the water on April 2.

Troopers Bianca Lopes, Michael Casey, and Ilene Alves threw the boater a rope to help keep his head above water as they worked to bring him to safety.

The man was eventually pulled from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

There were no additional details available.

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