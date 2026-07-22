Catholic Charities building in Brockton hit by gunfire

A Catholic charity hit by gunfire in Brockton will reopen on Wednesday.

The bullet went through the building’s wall and into an office with someone inside.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

“Our employees, who work tirelessly to serve the Brockton community through our food pantry, adult education, and elder outreach, are shaken by this frightening incident,” Catholic Charities told Boston 25 News.

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