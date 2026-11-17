MANCHESTER, NH — A cat is safe after getting stuck on the back of a sign over I-293 in Manchester over the weekend.

Manchester police said Animal Control Officer Sophia Landrey assisted Manchester Fire officials with the rescue near Second Street and Queen City Avenue.

Firefighters brought in a ladder truck, and with Landrey’s help, the cat was safely brought down.

Police said the cat is believed to be a stray and was taken to a veterinary emergency clinic in Manchester for treatment of a tail injury.

Otherwise, police said the cat appears to be doing well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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