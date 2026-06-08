Carver man honors brother’s legacy through children’s book after Duchenne muscular dystrophy battle

CARVER, Mass. — For 30 years, twin brothers Andrew and Troy Chaupetta faced life side by side.

The brothers shared an unbreakable bond while living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.

In December, Troy passed away after courageously battling the disease throughout his life.

“All of these firsts are tough. Losing a child, no one should have to lose a child,” Mark Chaupetta said. “But Troy left this planet with just an amazing legacy. I was lost. Any parent would be lost losing their child, but a lot of us were lost because he was the leader.”

In the months following Troy’s death, Andrew searched for a way to process his grief and preserve his brother’s memory. That journey led him to write and publish a children’s book titled Troy’s Number 23: The Legacy Rolls On.

The story follows two brothers, one playing in heaven and the other continuing life on Earth while celebrating the bond they shared and the impact Troy had on those around him.

“It’s bittersweet,” Andrew said. “I think it’s going to inspire a lot of people. His legacy is going to continue for a long time.”

The book also serves as a way to introduce future generations of the family to Troy. “I have two granddaughters, Emilan and Ellie, and I haven’t had the strength yet to read it to them, but I will,” Mark said. “Soon my grandson will be born, and I want him to know who his uncle was.”

Years before Troy’s death, Boston 25 News introduced viewers to the Chaupetta twins as they represented Team USA in power wheelchair soccer.

“If they’ve had the ability to affect others that way, then it’s a win,” Mark said.

For Andrew, the book is more than a tribute. It’s a way to ensure Troy’s spirit continues to inspire others. “Just being the person, he was — a great person, great personality, just an awesome human being,” Andrew said.

He hopes readers, both with and without disabilities, will take away the same lesson.

“Just inspire other people with disabilities or without disabilities that Troy was a good person and he will always be around for everyone,” Andrew said. “Just inspired.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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