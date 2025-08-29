Car fire on Zakim Bridge briefly slows afternoon commute

BOSTON — A car fire by the Zakim Bridge briefly brought the afternoon commute to a crawl Friday.

Massachusetts State Police say no one was injured but the car fire just before the O’Niel Tunnel caused all lanes of Route 93 aside from the HOV to be closed around 3:20 p.m.

The vehicle was towed away by 4:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

