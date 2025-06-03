Car fire slows traffic on I-93 North in Andover

A dramatic video on I-93 North in Andover Tuesday evening captured a car erupting into flames, slowing traffic on the busy highway.

Flames and thick black smoke were visible for some distance and crews were still on scene working to clear the wreckage after the fire was put out around 6:00 p.m.

The crash slowed northbound traffic on 93 as it approached River Road.

There was no immediate word if there were any injuries.

The right two lanes on the highway were closed.

In #Andover, I-93 NB is closed at exit 40 due to vehicle fire. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 3, 2025

