Car crash leaves two seriously injured in Dighton

DIGHTON, Mass. — Dighton Police and Fire Departments responded to a serious car accident that left two people seriously injured on Saturday.

Reports came in around 6:18 P.M. after a Dighton officer noticed a grey Mercedes driving through a intersection at Tremont Street and Lincoln Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Initial investigations assume that shortly after that, the car veered off the road, striking both a tree and utility pole, causing the car to roll over upright.

Two people were in the car: the driver, a Dighton woman, and the passenger, a 19-year-old from Taunton, was ejected from the car.

The passenger was transported by ambulance to a landing zone to be medflighted to a Rhode Island hospital, and the driver was also transported to a Rhode Island hospital via Berkely Fire Department.

The crash still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

