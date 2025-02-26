Local

Car, Commuter Rail train collide on tracks in Canton

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
CANTON, Mass. — An incident involving a train and a car is causing significant delays for commuters in Canton.

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a “road vehicle on the right of way” is the cause of the delays.

Video footage from the scene on Will Drive shows a car lodged into a commuter rail train at a railroad crossing.

Commuters are advised to plan for extra travel time as disruptions continue.

Boston 25 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Shuttle busses are replacing service to Stoughton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

