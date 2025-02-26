Car, Commuter Rail train collide on tracks in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — An incident involving a train and a car is causing significant delays for commuters in Canton.

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a “road vehicle on the right of way” is the cause of the delays.

Video footage from the scene on Will Drive shows a car lodged into a commuter rail train at a railroad crossing.

Commuters are advised to plan for extra travel time as disruptions continue.

A car and commuter train collide in Canton.

Shuttle busses are replacing service to Stoughton.

