Car carrying trailer rolls over onto yard in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, NH — An investigation is underway after a car carrying a trailer rolled over onto a yard in Pelham, NH.

According to police, on Friday, around 12:23, police and fire responded to a motor vehicle rollover in the area of Windham Road and Hobbs Road.

Upon arrival, they found a GMC Yukon rolled onto its passenger side with a trailer attached in the yard of 255 Hobbs Road.

The operator of the GMC Yukon suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The two passengers inside the vehicle were evaluated by the Pelham Fire Department and were uninjured.

Officers investigated the crash, and based on statements from occupants within the GMC Yukon, it was determined that the GMC Yukon was traveling south on Windham Road when a Ford Expedition traveling north on Windham Road crossed the center line.

When the Ford Expedition crossed the center line, the GMC Yukon swerved to avoid a collision, which caused the GMC Yukon to go off the roadway and roll over.

Officers searched the area for the Ford Expedition and were unable to locate any vehicles matching that description.

The Ford Expedition reportedly stopped for a brief moment after the crash, then turned down Hobbs Road toward Route 38.

The road was closed while the vehicle was removed.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about it to contact Corporal James Locke at jlocke@pelhampolice.com or (603) 635-2411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

